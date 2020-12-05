AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 1,353.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 557,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,075,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,813 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,352,000 after purchasing an additional 306,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,582,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,838,000 after purchasing an additional 237,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 401,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 220,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock opened at $43.02 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

