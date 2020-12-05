Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sturgeon Ventures LLP

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,651 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 8.7% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after buying an additional 88,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,754,417,000 after buying an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total transaction of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,172.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,029.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.