American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) and PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) Financial Comparison

PreVu (OTCMKTS:PRVU) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PreVu has a beta of -15.73, meaning that its share price is 1,673% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PreVu and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PreVu N/A N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters -5.50% -1.82% -0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PreVu and American Eagle Outfitters’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PreVu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters $4.31 billion 0.74 $191.26 million $1.48 12.94

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than PreVu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PreVu and American Eagle Outfitters, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PreVu 0 0 0 0 N/A American Eagle Outfitters 0 8 10 0 2.56

American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus target price of $17.11, indicating a potential downside of 10.65%. Given American Eagle Outfitters’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Eagle Outfitters is more favorable than PreVu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of PreVu shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats PreVu on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PreVu

PreVu, Inc. retails leather accessories, outerwear, and apparel through stores in the United States. Its products include men's and women's fashion leather jackets, handbags, and other accessories. The company offers its products under various trade names, brand names, trademarks, and service marks, including M. Julian, Maxima, Pelle Studio, Wilsons The Leather Experts, Tannery West, Georgetown Leather Design, The Wallet Works, Wilsons Leather, Wilsons Leather Outlet, Handcrafted by Wilsons The Leather Experts, and Vintage by Wilsons The Leather Experts. The company offers its products through its stores in malls and airports. PreVu, Inc. was formerly known as Wilsons The Leather Experts Inc. and changed its name to PreVu, Inc. in July 2008. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. On September 12, 2008, PreVu, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. It is in joint administration with River Hills PreVu, Inc.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

