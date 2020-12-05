American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the October 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

AFINP opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.43. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

