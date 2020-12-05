AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,173 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in AMETEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in AMETEK by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AME. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.27.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

