Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Reaches New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $24.15 and last traded at $22.78, with a volume of 2105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Specifically, insider Hung Do sold 193,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $2,911,311.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 564,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,540.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Burke W. Whitman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $35,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,974.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,685 and sold 350,253 shares valued at $5,646,735. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 630,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 384,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,311,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.