Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,164 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,362,423,000 after buying an additional 397,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $837,594,000 after purchasing an additional 505,900 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,174,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $366,108,000 after purchasing an additional 22,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 460,919 shares of company stock valued at $54,744,348. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Amphenol stock opened at $132.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.91. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $134.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

