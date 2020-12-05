Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 4.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Amplify Energy has a 52-week low of $0.49 and a 52-week high of $7.58.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 202.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Amplify Energy will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

