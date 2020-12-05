Analysts Set Expectations for Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Brookdale Senior Living in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BKD. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $4.44 on Thursday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.23 million, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 0.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 764,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 1,463,953 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,661,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after buying an additional 360,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter worth about $726,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

