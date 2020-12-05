Analyzing American States Water (NYSE:AWR) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG)

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) and Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American States Water and Essential Utilities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American States Water $473.87 million 5.76 $84.34 million $2.13 34.73 Essential Utilities $889.69 million 13.11 $224.54 million $1.47 32.35

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than American States Water. Essential Utilities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American States Water, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

American States Water pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Essential Utilities pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. American States Water pays out 62.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Essential Utilities pays out 68.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American States Water has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Essential Utilities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares American States Water and Essential Utilities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American States Water 17.38% 13.49% 4.93% Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of American States Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of American States Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for American States Water and Essential Utilities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American States Water 1 0 3 0 2.50 Essential Utilities 0 1 0 0 2.00

American States Water presently has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.18%. Essential Utilities has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.13%. Given American States Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American States Water is more favorable than Essential Utilities.

Risk and Volatility

American States Water has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

American States Water beats Essential Utilities on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity. As of February 24, 2020, it provided water service to approximately 261,000 customers located throughout 10 counties in Northern, Coastal, and Southern California; and distributed electricity to approximately 24,000 customers in the City of Big Bear and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. The company also provides water and/or wastewater services, including the operation, maintenance, and construction of facilities at the water and/or wastewater systems at various military installations. American States Water Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in San Dimas, California.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

