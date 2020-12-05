Analyzing ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) & Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP)

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) and Goodrich Petroleum (NYSE:GDP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.8% of Goodrich Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Goodrich Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ARC Resources and Goodrich Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARC Resources 0 2 7 0 2.78 Goodrich Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

ARC Resources currently has a consensus price target of $9.19, indicating a potential upside of 95.48%. Goodrich Petroleum has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.37%. Given ARC Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ARC Resources is more favorable than Goodrich Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares ARC Resources and Goodrich Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARC Resources -65.18% 1.40% 0.79% Goodrich Petroleum -28.63% -3.62% -1.14%

Volatility & Risk

ARC Resources has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goodrich Petroleum has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARC Resources and Goodrich Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARC Resources $792.18 million 2.09 -$20.80 million N/A N/A Goodrich Petroleum $127.91 million 1.07 $13.29 million $0.70 15.43

Goodrich Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARC Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Goodrich Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved plus probable reserves of 909.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas. The company owns interests in 176 producing oil and natural gas wells located in 37 fields in seven states of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 517 billion cubic feet equivalent, which included 510 billion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.1 million barrels of crude oil or other liquid hydrocarbons of oil and condensate. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

