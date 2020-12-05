Analyzing Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) and Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP)

Syringa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SGBP) and Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Syringa Bancorp has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander (Brasil) has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Syringa Bancorp and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) $22.66 billion 1.34 $4.16 billion $1.05 7.73

Banco Santander (Brasil) has higher revenue and earnings than Syringa Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Syringa Bancorp and Banco Santander (Brasil), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syringa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) 1 2 1 0 2.00

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.64%. Given Banco Santander (Brasil)’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander (Brasil) is more favorable than Syringa Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Syringa Bancorp and Banco Santander (Brasil)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syringa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander (Brasil) 18.90% 15.40% 1.86%

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) beats Syringa Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syringa Bancorp

Syringa Bancorp operates as the holding company for Syringa Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Idaho. It accepts various deposit products, which include checking accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and saving deposits, as well as certificates of deposits. The company’s loan portfolio comprises line of credit, home equity lines and loans, bridge loan, automobile loan, boat/RV loans, overdraft protection, operating lines of credit, term loans, term equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, and business visa credit cards, as well as business loans, including SBA 504, 7a-state of Idaho prime rate program. Syringa Bank also provides online banking services and credit cards. The company is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

