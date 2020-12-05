Analyzing Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) & New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR)

New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR) and Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Dover Capital and Harley-Davidson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Dover Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Harley-Davidson 0 10 8 0 2.44

Harley-Davidson has a consensus target price of $35.57, suggesting a potential downside of 10.17%. Given Harley-Davidson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Harley-Davidson is more favorable than New Dover Capital.

Profitability

This table compares New Dover Capital and Harley-Davidson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson 2.53% 12.61% 1.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Dover Capital and Harley-Davidson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Harley-Davidson $5.36 billion 1.13 $423.64 million $3.36 11.79

Harley-Davidson has higher revenue and earnings than New Dover Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.3% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Harley-Davidson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harley-Davidson beats New Dover Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Dover Capital

New Dover Capital Corp. manufactures and sells custom V-twin motorcycles. The company offers its products through dealers in the United States and Canada. It also operates an online store for parts and accessories, including forward controls, machine gas caps, complaint engines, and billet headlights. New Dover Capital Corp. was formerly known as Ultra Motorcycle Company LLC and changed its name to New Dover Capital Corp. in August 2007. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Mira Loma, California. As of May 2001, New Dover Capital Corp. is in reorganization.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc. manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services. This segment sells its products to retail customers through a network of independent dealers, as well as e-commerce channels in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The Financial Services segment provides wholesale financing services, such as floorplan and open account financing of motorcycles, and parts and accessories; and retail financing services, including installment lending for the purchase of new and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as point-of-sale protection products comprising motorcycle insurance, extended service contracts, and motorcycle maintenance protection. This segment also licenses the Harley-Davidson brand to third-party financial institutions. The company was founded in 1903 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

