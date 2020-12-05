Analyzing Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) and Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radiant Logistics 1.23% 19.21% 8.65% Expeditors International of Washington 7.06% 28.55% 16.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radiant Logistics $855.20 million 0.37 $10.54 million N/A N/A Expeditors International of Washington $8.18 billion 1.86 $590.40 million $3.45 26.10

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Radiant Logistics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.7% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Radiant Logistics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Radiant Logistics has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Radiant Logistics and Expeditors International of Washington, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radiant Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Expeditors International of Washington 3 5 0 0 1.63

Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus price target of $79.43, indicating a potential downside of 11.80%. Given Expeditors International of Washington’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Expeditors International of Washington is more favorable than Radiant Logistics.

Summary

Expeditors International of Washington beats Radiant Logistics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc. provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services. It also provides other value-added supply chain services, including order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehouse and distribution services, as well as customs brokerage services. The company serves consumer goods, food and beverage, manufacturing, and retail customers through a network of company-owned and strategic operating partner locations under the Radiant, Wheels, Airgroup, Adcom, DBA, and Service By Air brands. Radiant Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions. It acts as a freight consolidator or as an agent for the airline, which carries the shipment. The company also provides ancillary services that include preparation of shipping and customs documentation, packing, crating, insurance services, negotiation of letters of credit, and the preparation of documentation to comply with local export laws. Its customers include retailing and wholesaling, electronics, and industrial and manufacturing companies. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

