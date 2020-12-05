Analyzing Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY)

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Salzgitter alerts:

0.2% of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Salzgitter and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salzgitter $9.57 billion 0.11 -$270.03 million ($0.50) -3.62 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salzgitter.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Salzgitter and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salzgitter 1 4 0 0 1.80 Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni 1 3 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Salzgitter has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Salzgitter and Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salzgitter -6.29% -16.41% -5.60% Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni beats Salzgitter on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry. The Plate/Section Steel segment produces various high-grade heavy plates for engineering, shipbuilding, and mechanical engineering, as well as trades in scrap. The Mannesmann segment is involved in the manufacture of line pipes, HFI-welded tubes, precision and stainless steel tubes, and spiral-welded and longitudinal-welded large-diameter pipes; and seamless and welded tubes for the energy, automotive, and mechanical engineering sectors. The Trading segment operates a European sales network, as well as trading companies and agencies worldwide. The Technology segment offers machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages, as well as special machinery for shoe manufacturing and elastomer production. The company also provides IT, facility management, logistics, automotive engineering, and research and development services, as well as supplies raw materials. Salzgitter AG was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures. In addition, the company designs, produces, markets, and repairs industrial and power transformers; develops renewable energy projects; and offers telecommunications, and operation and maintenance services for third parties, as well as undertakes private interconnector projects. Further, it owns the national transmission grid. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni was founded in 1999 and is based in Rome, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.