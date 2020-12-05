Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:AAUKF opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $34.50.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

