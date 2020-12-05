Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,728,000 after acquiring an additional 180,917 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ APLS opened at $49.96 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 600 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $28,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,054 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Read More: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.