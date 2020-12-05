Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APTV. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Aptiv from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered Aptiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

NYSE APTV opened at $123.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.93. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

