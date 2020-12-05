Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Aramark by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Aramark by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aramark in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

ARMK opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.99. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 1.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 25,828 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $956,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,697,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

