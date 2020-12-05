Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ASC has been the subject of several other reports. Pareto Securities cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ardmore Shipping currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.79.

Shares of NYSE ASC opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. Ardmore Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 170.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,533 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,820 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 52.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,110 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

