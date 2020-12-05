Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Acquires New Shares in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 350,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Lyft by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on LYFT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price objective on Lyft from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.97.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $273,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,785 shares of company stock valued at $934,749 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $46.10 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.54.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

