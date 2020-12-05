Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys Shares of 80,339 Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,971,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.36% of Innovative Industrial Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108,703 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $152.91 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $34.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

