Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 327,600 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327,600 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.44% of Patterson Companies worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,122,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,690,000 after buying an additional 789,188 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,328,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,225,000 after acquiring an additional 579,445 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $8,752,000. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $78,023.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $33.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

