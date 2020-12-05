Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. Atento has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.41.

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atento will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Plaisance Capital LLC lifted its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Atento comprises about 0.4% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC owned about 2.21% of Atento worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.