Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,520.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 355.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.98 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.81.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

