Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised Autohome from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Autohome in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Macquarie lifted their target price on Autohome from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. 86 Research assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a sell rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM stock opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200 day moving average of $89.45.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $7.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $6.44. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.77 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 94.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in Autohome by 400.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 76.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.