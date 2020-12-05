AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AN. Guggenheim raised AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Shares of AN stock opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 15,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $991,265.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,086.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $687,211.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,572.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,381 shares of company stock valued at $8,293,383. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 4,790.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 27.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

