Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $45.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.67. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Avanos Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

