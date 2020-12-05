Axa S.A. Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,497 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.08% of Gentex worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 1,265.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $33.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $33.87.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $77,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,085 shares of company stock valued at $552,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

