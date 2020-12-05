Axa S.A. Boosts Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 560.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of TopBuild worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at $2,105,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 186.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 81,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 53,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.4% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 13.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $163.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $54.83 and a 1 year high of $191.79.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.39 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLD. ValuEngine cut TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $160.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on TopBuild from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $210,250.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

