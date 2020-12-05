Axa S.A. Buys 31,100 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 98,658 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,358,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at $84.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.05.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

In other news, VP R Scott Grennier sold 1,230 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $106,874.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at $394,133.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.