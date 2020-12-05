Axa S.A. Buys New Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.08% of iRhythm Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,296,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 506,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Mark J. Day sold 17,500 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.17, for a total value of $4,027,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,601,222.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $1,092,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,433 shares of company stock valued at $16,711,504 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRTC. Oppenheimer lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $180.80 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.54 and a 1 year high of $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day moving average of $181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

