Axa S.A. Decreases Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,828 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 1,588.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

