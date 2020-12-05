Axa S.A. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Axa S.A. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 349.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,480,000 after buying an additional 519,647 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 36.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,862,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,655,000 after buying an additional 766,660 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,134,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,324,000 after buying an additional 32,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,758,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.24.

Shares of LHX opened at $195.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.40 and a 200-day moving average of $179.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.