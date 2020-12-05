Axa S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 35,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 92.8% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $252.73 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $329.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($2.03). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $215.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.80.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

