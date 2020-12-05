Axa S.A. Grows Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 58.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of Badger Meter worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Badger Meter by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,610 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,720,000 after buying an additional 41,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2,750.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 773,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,009,000 after acquiring an additional 746,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 10.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,059,000 after acquiring an additional 23,572 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 4.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 207,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Badger Meter from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

NYSE:BMI opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $83.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 2,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $140,788.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,546 shares in the company, valued at $399,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $183,036.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

