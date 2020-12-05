Axa S.A. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Axa S.A. grew its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.40% of Deluxe worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 16.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 6.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 284,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 441.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 48.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 36,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 27.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

NYSE:DLX opened at $27.69 on Friday. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 1.56.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%. The business had revenue of $439.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Deluxe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.