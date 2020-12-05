Axa S.A. Has $4.33 Million Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at about $933,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 55.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 31.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,449,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $49,618.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,342,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,599 shares of company stock worth $34,736,630 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.62.

BYND opened at $139.62 on Friday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.27 and a beta of 2.03.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

