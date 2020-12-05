Axa S.A. Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 952.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 41.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.56.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $96.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

In other news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $268,626.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,102.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

