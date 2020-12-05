Axa S.A. Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Axa S.A. grew its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 274,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,243 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.37% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2,245.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 80,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Bob D. Brown sold 16,370 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $343,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,627. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 8,720 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $176,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,180 shares of company stock valued at $1,781,982 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRNA opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $21.32. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88.81% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DRNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

