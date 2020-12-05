Axa S.A. Has $5.35 Million Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,758 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

NYSE MGA opened at $63.51 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.42.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.