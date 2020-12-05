Axa S.A. Increases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Axa S.A. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 27.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 24.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,182,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,018,000 after buying an additional 1,203,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,636,000 after acquiring an additional 160,676 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 705.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,102,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 965,952 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ stock opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Laura L. Felice sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $279,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,607.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 125,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,011,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,083 shares in the company, valued at $17,874,545.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,497 shares of company stock worth $16,434,801 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

