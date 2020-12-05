Axa S.A. Increases Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.11% of Jabil worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Jabil by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Jabil by 168.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In other Jabil news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $120,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,076.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,500 shares of company stock worth $418,330 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $40.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 119.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. Jabil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

