Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 497.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.15% of Qurate Retail worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 15.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 370,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 49,886 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 805,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 310.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,675,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,041 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on QRTEA shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $6.90 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

