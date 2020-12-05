Axa S.A. Increases Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Axa S.A. boosted its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of Stamps.com worth $4,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Stamps.com by 39.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 22.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.80.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Lipson sold 15,287 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.48, for a total value of $3,339,903.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,599.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,400 shares of company stock worth $21,987,914. 9.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $192.51 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $325.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.42 and its 200 day moving average is $221.90. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

