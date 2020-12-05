Axa S.A. Lowers Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.06% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $5,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $21,318,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,078.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after acquiring an additional 162,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 258.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after acquiring an additional 151,780 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,087,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,186,000 after acquiring an additional 102,560 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 909.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $143.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CSFB increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.73.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ltd. Braslyn sold 295,436 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $61,028,214.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $80,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $233.26 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.50.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

