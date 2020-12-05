Axa S.A. Purchases 31,100 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 426.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 850,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,226,000 after buying an additional 34,814 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,168,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,387,000 after purchasing an additional 54,809 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $215,000.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $134.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.40. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.29 and a 12 month high of $147.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,456,623.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

