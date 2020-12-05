Axa S.A. Purchases 31,800 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Axa S.A. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 1,923.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. ValuEngine cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist cut NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $147.50 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $147.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.36 and a beta of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $132.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $27,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,550.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 28,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.41, for a total value of $2,418,896.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,078,202.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,482,627. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

