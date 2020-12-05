Axa S.A. Purchases New Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 139,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.15% of Cannae as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,883,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,172,000 after purchasing an additional 549,420 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cannae in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,639,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 13,484.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of CNNE opened at $42.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. Cannae’s revenue was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

