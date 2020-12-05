Axa S.A. Raises Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Axa S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.26% of EPR Properties worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 728.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPR. Raymond James began coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.